Californians Vote to Keep App-Based Delivery Drivers as Independent Contractors

Video Credit: Food & Wine - Duration: 00:58s
Californians Vote to Keep App-Based Delivery Drivers as Independent Contractors
Proposition 22 is currently set to pass by more than a 16-percent margin.

California votes to keep app-based drivers independent contractors in win for Uber, Lyft [Video]

California votes to keep app-based drivers independent contractors in win for Uber, Lyft

In the most expensive ballot measure in California state history, Proposition 22 passed, classifying rideshare app drivers as independent contractors.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:15
Gig Workers With Uber, Lyft To Be Considered Independent Contractors After Voters Appear To Approve Proposition 22 [Video]

Gig Workers With Uber, Lyft To Be Considered Independent Contractors After Voters Appear To Approve Proposition 22

Following a multi-million dollar ad blitz by app-based companies, California voters approved Proposition 22 on Tuesday night, according to the latest voter count. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:36
Uber, Lyft win California vote on drivers' rights [Video]

Uber, Lyft win California vote on drivers' rights

Voters in California look to have backed a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that cements app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees, according..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28