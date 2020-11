Election Update

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:09s - Published 9 seconds ago

VOTERS THIS ELECTION.THEIR MESSAGE FROM THE POLLS TOOUR NEXT PRESIDENT.THE RACE TO 270 ELECTORAL VOTESIS ON.... ALMOST 24 HOURS AFTERPOLLS CLOSED... AND THE WINNEROF THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION HASYET TO BE ANNOUNCED.THANKS FOR JOINING US.

I’MPATRICK NOLANAND I’M JANE MONREAL.

RIGHT NOWTHE RACE IS TOO CLOSE TO CALL...IN THE PAST 15 MINUTES... C-N-NAND FOX NEWS HAVE CALLEDMICHIGAN FOR JOE BIDEN.HERE’S A LOOK AT WHERE THINGSSTAND.

WE’RE DOWN TO JUST OVER AHANDFUL OF STATES... BUT AT THISMOMENT..

FORMER VICE PRESIDENTJOE BIDEN IS LEADING WITH 253OUT OF 270 VOTES.CAMILA BERNAL HAS THE LATEST ONTHE RACE TO THE WHITE HOUSE FROMWILMINGTON, DELAWARE.IT’S ALL COME DOWN TO THEBATTLEGROUND STATES --AS AMERICANS AWAIT WHAT’S NEXTIN THIS HISTORIC ELECTION --Georgia Secretary of State BradRaffensperger/"Every legal votewill be counted in Georgia."Jocelyn Benson, MichiganSecretary Of State/"What’s beenhappening here on the ground inMichigan all throughout stateare bipartisan groups ofelection workers tabulatingthose ballots effectively,methodically and securely."ALL EYES ON ONE NUMBER -- 270 --ELECTORAL VOTES.NEEDED TO CLAIM THE PRESIDENCY--MILLIONS OF LEGALLY CAST MAIL-INVOTES ARE STILL BEING COUNTED INSEVERAL KEY STATES THAT ARE TOOCLOSE TO CALL -- INCLUDINGPENNSYLVANIA --Gov.

Tom Wolf(D)Pennsylvania/"Pennsylvania willhave a fair election and thatelection will be free of outsideinfluences."EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING --DONALD TRUMP PREMATURELY CLAIMEDVICTORY -- WHILE MAKING ABASELESS ALLEGATION OF FRAUD.Trump/"This is a fraud on theAmerican public.

This is anembarrassment to our country.

Wewere getting ready to win thiselection, frankly we did winthis election."MEANWHILE -- BIDEN IS URGINGPATIENCE -- AS EACH VOTE ISCOUNTED.Biden/"As I’ve said all along.It’s not my place or DonaldTrump’s place to say who’s wonthis election.

That’s thedecision of the Americanpeople."(butt sots)Biden/"Keep the faith,