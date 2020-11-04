Lowe’s Bucket Brigade helping in Hurricane Zeta cleanup

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 weeks ago

Lowe’s stores are going above and beyond to help people rebuild and recover after Hurricane Zeta one bucket of cleaning supplies at a time.

Lowe’s is taking home improvement to a whole new level.

- - the line was long, but so is- the road to recovery for south- mississippians in - the wake of hurricane zeta, but- one national retailer is on the- front lines, equipping storm- victims with what they need - to clean up and rebuild through- lowe's bucket brigade.- <nats>- damika balam was among the firs- in line at wednesday's- drive-thru give-away.

- damika balam, biloxi resident:- "a tree fell on our fence, and we lost - some siding on the front of the- house."

<nats: lowe's employee: "have y'all gotten buckets yet?"> clean up and rebuilding is a- - - - family affair for balam, her- great-grandmother and cousin wh- were all on - board.- damika balam, biloxi resident:- "clean it up.

You can't justn sit around and- leave it dirty.

My- great-grandmother here, she say- her house is still tore up."

Toni miles, news 25: "in all, lowe's gave out buckets at six- - - - locations, including one in - metairie, louisiana, and severa- locations throughout south- mississippi,- including this lowe's store in- d'iberville."

Jesse hahn, store manager,- d'iberville lowe's: "it's what we- do, and we do this all over the- country.

Any kind of natural- disaster-wildfire, snow - storm-you're going to see lowe'- employees in red vests, giving- out - buckets.

That's what we do."

Taking home improvement to a- whole new level here in south - mississippi-lending a helping - hand to those who need it - most.

- richard okoniewski, biloxi- resident: "it's a testament to their willingness to help - rebuild.

I saw on the news they- were going to have a give - away with these buckets.- and for this biloxi homeowner,- he'll take help - wherever he can find it.- richard okoniewski, biloxi- resident: "he's definitely a handful, but i figured it would- be a good idea to come down and- see what it's all about.- my dog is definitely a handful- although he only has three legs- he's going to help.

- we'll be in the backyard- cleaning up today."

In d'iberville, toni miles,