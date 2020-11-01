High COVID-19 Death Rates In Own Backyard Fails To Sway Trump Supporters

A new Reuters analysis reveals President Donald Trump actually performed better this year than he did in 2016, in counties where many have died from COVID-19.

Results from 139 counties in 19 different states found that Trump made a 4% jump in votes in areas highly impacted by the coronavirus.

According to HuffPost, Trump also won the majority of votes in states with the highest COVID-19 death rates, including Florida and Texas.