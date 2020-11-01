Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High COVID-19 Death Rates In Own Backyard Fails To Sway Trump Supporters

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:40s - Published
High COVID-19 Death Rates In Own Backyard Fails To Sway Trump Supporters

High COVID-19 Death Rates In Own Backyard Fails To Sway Trump Supporters

A new Reuters analysis reveals President Donald Trump actually performed better this year than he did in 2016, in counties where many have died from COVID-19.

Results from 139 counties in 19 different states found that Trump made a 4% jump in votes in areas highly impacted by the coronavirus.

According to HuffPost, Trump also won the majority of votes in states with the highest COVID-19 death rates, including Florida and Texas.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

vinctee

Vince Teeter It ain't like Trumpers are smart or anything. Trump Did Shockingly Well In Counties With High COVID-19 Death Rates https://t.co/62jKt8KgY4 21 minutes ago

Celtic_Texan

The Oli Phantom Inexplicable! Donald Trump did shockingly well in counties with high COVID-19 death rates https://t.co/yoFIRAfCP2… https://t.co/MRATiW6mtP 29 minutes ago

ButchBrobst15

Loving Tiger Donald Trump did shockingly well in counties with high COVID-19 death rates: https://t.co/ICNAnhYhRm via @AOL 42 minutes ago

8Penny8

Penny Peters RT @bradheath: Here's one you wouldn't expect: President Trump is doing better this year than he did in 2016 in counties with high COVID-19… 46 minutes ago

AreaCodeGreetin

Chandler 🌹 Cult members will willingly die for the leader Donald Trump Did Shockingly Well In Counties With High COVID-19 Dea… https://t.co/UCzxVJopPw 52 minutes ago

wskinne3

Scott It's really not that shocking HuffPo. The people who voted for Trump think 250,000 dead Americans is fake news, but… https://t.co/yxH5jkKOUm 56 minutes ago

lakelasvegas775

Thomas Gorman @paqtasit @Ryanintheus Yeah I know covid is a bad virus and take precautions. The virus may have weakened and/or tr… https://t.co/7rjgNglqrt 1 hour ago

pyramidfire

@pyramidfire Donald Trump Did Shockingly Well In Counties With High COVID-19 Death Rates https://t.co/CKq6BQSFmC via @Yahoo 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

US Polls 2020: Joe Biden takes Arizona, US President Donald Trump wins Florida|Oneindia News [Video]

US Polls 2020: Joe Biden takes Arizona, US President Donald Trump wins Florida|Oneindia News

Hitting out at the BJP over its criticism of Arnab Goswami's arrest in Mumbai, the Congress today said its selective outrage on press freedom is shameful and the law will take its own course in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:29Published
You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election [Video]

You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election

President Donald Trump responds to supporters suggesting he fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:09Published
Are Trump's rallies spreading coronavirus? [Video]

Are Trump's rallies spreading coronavirus?

Stanford University economists estimate that President Donald Trump's campaign rallies have resulted in 30,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, and likely led to more than 700 deaths overall,..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:48Published