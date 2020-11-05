Steve Chabot proves he's a 'wily survivor' again

Flipping Republican Rep.

Steve Chabot’s House seat would have been a coup for Ohio Democrats, who outspent him by over $1 million and devoted copious resources to bolstering his opponent, Kate Schroder.

Would have.

On Tuesday, Chabot beat Schroder by an even larger margin — 7.5 points — than he had beaten previous challenger Aftab Pureval in 2018.

By the time he faces another, he’ll have spent more than 25 years in Congress.