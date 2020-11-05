Steve Chabot proves he's a 'wily survivor' again
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Steve Chabot proves he's a 'wily survivor' again
Flipping Republican Rep.
Steve Chabot’s House seat would have been a coup for Ohio Democrats, who outspent him by over $1 million and devoted copious resources to bolstering his opponent, Kate Schroder.
Would have.
On Tuesday, Chabot beat Schroder by an even larger margin — 7.5 points — than he had beaten previous challenger Aftab Pureval in 2018.
By the time he faces another, he’ll have spent more than 25 years in Congress.