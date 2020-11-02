County attorney weighs in on ballot counting lawsuits

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

The Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem weighs in on the legal aspects of our election.

"* related lawsuits are popping up all over the country over counting ballots... especially in battleground states where margins are thin.

"* president trump's campaign says it filed a lawsuit to halt the vote count in michigan.

I spoke to county attorney mark ostrem on what these lawsuits mean ?

"* what we may be able to expect ?

"* and what it means for minnesota.

Attorney ostrem says these lawsuits are messy ?

"* and need to happen quickly.

He explains ballot counting in minnesota went rather smoothly and was timely ?

"* but in these states taking a longer time ?

"* it opens doors for people to question ?

"(why?

"( it's takin longer.

Ostrem tells me these legal actions freeze the situation so someone can take a look to see if the process can continue ?

"* or needs to be changed.

In minnesota, i really don't think we're gonna see serious problems. some of the other states where they're taking such a long time to count their absentee ballots, that may be a little bit of a different story in some of those jurisdictions depending on their local rules as far as receiving them and things like that we told you here on kimt news 3 ?

"* olmsted county was sued in july by the minnesota voters alliance ?

"* challenging the abenstee ballot review board.

That was resolved within about 30 days ?

"* which ostrem says is quick in judicial speeds.

But to ostrem's knowledge ?

"* there ae no legal battles in the county or state over ballot counting.

Republicans are keeping their legal options open to challenge absentee ballots in pennsylvania, if the battleground state could swing