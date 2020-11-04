Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published 7 minutes ago Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat CNN projects that South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on to his Senate seat. Graham will return to the Senate for a fourth term after defeating Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. South Carolina is a conservative state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1998. CNN has also projected that President Donald Trump will win the state's 9 electoral votes. Graham serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Graham pushed through Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation just days before the election. Graham had said previously that he would not appoint a Supreme Court judge during an election year. 0

