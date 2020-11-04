Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat

Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat

CNN projects that South Carolina Republican Sen.

Lindsey Graham has held on to his Senate seat.

Graham will return to the Senate for a fourth term after defeating Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

South Carolina is a conservative state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1998.

CNN has also projected that President Donald Trump will win the state's 9 electoral votes.

Graham serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Graham pushed through Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation just days before the election.

Graham had said previously that he would not appoint a Supreme Court judge during an election year.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lindsey Graham defends Senate seat in SC, beating out Dem opponent despite record-breaking fundraising

Sen. Lindsey Graham was the projected winner Tuesday night in South Carolina’s closely watched...
FOXNews.com - Published

Republican Lindsey Graham defeats well-funded Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in South Carolina

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham will return to the Senate for a fourth term after...
Upworthy - Published

Democratic hopes of taking Senate fade after Republican wins

Lindsey Graham sees off challenge in South Carolina as Biden’s party flips seat in Colorado
FT.com - Published


Tweets about this

Samlaws14

Samantha Lawson @LouieOaktown Lindsey Graham, Republican, retains his seat in #SouthCarolina over Democrat Jamie Harrison with a 56… https://t.co/0aXRR9GijG 21 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority [Video]

Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority

[NFA] Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine and other Republican incumbents led..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:40Published
Republican Roger Marshall wins unusually tough Senate race in Kansas [Video]

Republican Roger Marshall wins unusually tough Senate race in Kansas

Republican Rep. Roger Marshall won an open Senate seat in Kansas in a tougher-than-expected race against Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier.

Credit: WDAF     Duration: 00:43Published
Lindsey Graham Defeats Jaime Harrison to Hold His Seat in the Senate [Video]

Lindsey Graham Defeats Jaime Harrison to Hold His Seat in the Senate

The South Carolina Republican Senator won the race. which was one of the most expensive in the history of the US Congress.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published