McConnell victory 11.4.20

Mitch McConnell is already talking about what he wants to do during his newly-won seventh term in Congress.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell was ready to move on and talk about the future.

last night's win against democratic challenger amy mcgrath in u-s senate race means mcconnell will serve a record- breaking seventh term in the u.s. senate.

Speaking to reporters earlier today... mcconnell said there is one group of voters the republican party is failing to reach and that's suburban women.

"if you look at our situation, republicans situation nationally, i think we need to win back the suburbs.

I think we need to do better with college-educated voters than we're doing lately, and we need to do better with women."

mcconnell also discussed the possibility of the presidential election getting settled in court.

President trump has threatened to take the results to the supreme court if he is defeated.

"going to court is the way we resolve uncertainty in our country, so no i'm not troubled at all by the president suggesting that because the other side's already doing it too and you can anticipate in close elections both sides will be lawyered up and we'll end up in court.

This happened over and over and over.

Nothing unusual."

mcconnell also says he wants to see a new coronavirus relief package passed by