Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell victory 11.4.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
McConnell victory 11.4.20

McConnell victory 11.4.20

Mitch McConnell is already talking about what he wants to do during his newly-won seventh term in Congress.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell was ready to move on and talk about the future.

Elect fs mug:u.s. senate race 100% of precincts reporting mitch mcconnell mitch mcconnell - primary.jp ... last night's win against democratic challenger amy mcgrath in u-s senate race means mcconnell will serve a record- breaking seventh term in the u.s. senate.

Speaking to reporters earlier today... mcconnell said there is one group of voters the republican party is failing to reach and that's suburban women.

L3: election 2020 white senate majority leader mitch mcconnell (r) kentucky "if you look at our situation, republicans situation nationally, i think we need to win back the suburbs.

I think we need to do better with college-educated voters than we're doing lately, and we need to do better with women."

L3: election 2020 white senator mitch mcconnell focusing on future after win louisville mcconnell also discussed the possibility of the presidential election getting settled in court.

President trump has threatened to take the results to the supreme court if he is defeated.

L3: election 2020 white senate majority leader mitch mcconnell (r) kentucky "going to court is the way we resolve uncertainty in our country, so no i'm not troubled at all by the president suggesting that because the other side's already doing it too and you can anticipate in close elections both sides will be lawyered up and we'll end up in court.

This happened over and over and over.

Nothing unusual."

L3: election 2020 white senator mitch mcconnell focusing on future after win louisville mcconnell also says he wants to see a new coronavirus relief package passed by




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mitch McConnell Wins Senate Seat in Kentucky, Marks His 7th Victory

Mitch McConnell Wins Senate Seat in Kentucky, Marks His 7th Victory After a tough fight in the polls, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is hailed the winner of this...
HNGN - Published

MLK's Children Slam McConnell for Referring to Their Father in Victory Speech

The children of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

Hollapalooka

Beta Male Bill RT @NewsHour: “Claiming you’ve won the election is different from finishing the counting.” - Sen. Mitch McConnell discounts President Trum… 50 seconds ago

VernDufford

vern dufford Hold him to that...it's called understanding racism. MLK's children fire back after McConnell invokes their father… https://t.co/dh9ZQu7pB6 53 seconds ago

changrawat9

Nitin Rawat RT @nowthisnews: Mitch McConnell invoked MLK Jr. in his victory speech Tuesday https://t.co/CQ4JX80sdT 56 seconds ago

BillRayburn6

Bill Rayburn RT @mmpadellan: Mitch McConnell poured some serious cold water on trump's bullshit victory claim: "claiming you win the election is differe… 1 minute ago

HLoveInThisClub

han 🇵🇭 RT @aseitzwald: Republicans who have criticized Trump's false claims of victory and/or said count every vote: - Mitch McConnell - Marco Ru… 1 minute ago

nowthisnews

NowThis Mitch McConnell invoked MLK Jr. in his victory speech Tuesday https://t.co/CQ4JX80sdT 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. McConnell Delivers Post-Election Victory Speech From Louisville [Video]

Sen. McConnell Delivers Post-Election Victory Speech From Louisville

McConnell spoke in Louisville on Wednesday after winning his bid at re-election with just over 58% of the popular vote.

Credit: WEVVPublished
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published