Vienna gunman acted alone, minister says

Large quantities of mobile phone footage have confirmed that the jihadist who killed four people in a rampage in Vienna on Monday was the only gunman, but Austria fumbled intelligence on him, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammertold reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. Asuspected attacker was also shot and killed by police. Mr Nehammer said: "Theattacker sympathised with the militant terrorist group IS."
