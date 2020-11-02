Global  
 

Vienna gunman acted alone, minister says

Large quantities of mobile phone footage have confirmed that the jihadist who killed four people in a rampage in Vienna on Monday was the only gunman, but Austria fumbled intelligence on him, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.

Three dead in Vienna terror attack

A third person has died following a shooting in Vienna which authoritiesbelieve may have an Islamist link. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammertold reporters that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. Asuspected attacker was also shot and killed by police. Mr Nehammer said: “Theattacker sympathised with the militant terrorist group IS.”

'Invest in Muslim communities,' says Imam as Charles Michel advocates Imam education

Michel spoke in Vienna on Tuesday to outline his initiative against 'ideology of hatred'.View on euronews

Islamic Terrorist Guns Down Dozens in Vienna, Austria

VIENNA, AUSTRIA — Only four days after churchgoers in France were stabbed to death in their church by an Islamist migrant, an Islamist terrorist on Monday opened fire on citizens in the capital city..

