Watch: Virat Kohli turns 32, cuts cake with wife Anushka Sharma by his side

Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style.

Kohli celebrated his birthday with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and others.

His Royal Challengers Bangalore team also took part in the birthday bash.

Photos and videos from Kohli's birthday celebration in Dubai have surfaced online.

In one of the clips, Kohli is seen cutting his birthday cake with Anushka by his side.

Pictures of Kohli with cake smeared on his face are also doing rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, the cricketer's team, RCB, has made it to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL.

Earlier this year, Kohli and Anushka announced their pregnancy on social media.