Watch: Virat Kohli turns 32, cuts cake with wife Anushka Sharma by his side

Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side. Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe. MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table. Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.
Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and actor Richa Chadha have wished for the good health of cricket veteran Kapil Dev, who suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on Friday. The 61-year-old, who is based in Delhi's Sundar Nagar area, complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute emergency department in Okhla. The 1983 World Cup-winning legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including celebrities from the film industry. Khan, who owns the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team, wrote on Twitter, "Get well sooner than soon Paaji! @therealkapildev wishing you a speedy recovery as fast as your bowling & batting. Love to you sir."Singh, who is portraying Dev in filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming movie "83", said the veteran cricketer embodies "strength and resilience". "The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience. Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man," he added."Get well soon sir ! Kapil Dev!" tweeted Chadha. Also wishing Dev good health were actors Riteish Deshmukh and Dipannita Sharma.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:42Published
Legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on November 2, 2020. Fans of 'King Khan' gathered outside his Mumbai bungalow, 'Mannat' to greet the superstar. Earlier, Khan had urged his fans not to gather outside his house in view of Covid-19. Every year, massive crowd gathers outside the actor's bungalow on his special day. The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood kickstarted his career from television series. Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in films with 'Deewana' in 1992. The actor-turned-producer has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards. The superstar was awarded Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005. Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018. Khan's film company Red Chillies Entertainment dropped many shows and films this year.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02Published
Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer on future plans said that the team will need to keep things simple. "I am really happy the way things are going so far and I am really glad the way Anrich Nortje performed today. Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the best teams and it really depends on the day and we will be planning everything," said Iyer. "They are experienced in such stages but the team with good attitude and composure on that given day is going to make it through and I feel that we need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations," he added.
Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer on team's journey said that "IPL is always a roller coaster ride." "It was very essential and it has got smiles on our faces. After 4 consecutive losses, today the way we played, it was a comprehensive win. I think all the departments were really covered well by players and I am really chuffed by their performance. The way they (players of his team) came up and delivered at the right time. Second place (in IPL points table), obviously it makes you feel good after this season that you had ups and downs. IPL is always a roller coaster journey," he added.
After ending the group stages as table toppers in the Indian Premier League 2020, the Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face the Delhi Capitals in the first Quarter Finals of the tournament. The quarterfinal will be played on November 05. Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bond during team's press conference said that we are the team that nobody wants to play with. Shane Bond said, "I think you don't want your tail end to bat, because if they are not it batting your top order is scoring runs. I think the bonus from the batting point of view is that Kieran pollard gets to face 20 balls. I think our batting and bowling line-up is good as anyone in the tournament. I think we are the team that nobody really wants to play because they know that if we play well then we can do damage."
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03. SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for playoffs. Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke post defeat against SRH in the game. "We were not expecting a result like that and it was probably our worst performance of the season and we want to leave this performance right here. But we also wanted to try out few things, knowing that we're qualified and in top 2." "We wanted to try out few things, try different combination, different batting order. It clearly didn't work out or us but it's a good learning for us also. Sometimes, you need to know your bench strength also because we still have some more games to play," he added. "Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are our wicket taking bowlers certainly we missed them today but it was also important for us to manage their work load as they have been playing consistently," MI skipper further stated.