Women's T20 Challenge is great platform to learn: Jhulan Goswami

Trailblazers registered a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Velocity in the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 05.While addressing a press conference, Trailblazers player Jhulan Goswami said, "This is important tournament for women's cricket.

Lot of young players can learn from overseas players and this is the great platform for them." The Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas are participating in the T20 Challenge.