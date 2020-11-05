Allen County County Council At-Large Republican incumbents win re-election

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 5 minutes ago

The local Republican party is celebrating after several victories Tuesday night.

Final results are now in for the 20-20 allen county general election.the local republican party is celebrating after several victories tuesday night.this includes all three allen county council at large seats.

Two democrats challenged the three republicans for their county council at large seats.

But councilmen robert armstrong, ken fries, and kyle kerley will stay in those seats.>21:55:44-21:56:00"this year being 2020, we were never confident about anything.

As we started seeing who was voting not only on election day, but who was showing up in early voting.

It was starting to say it was going to be a high republican turn out."all three councilmen were appointed in 20-18.

They saw their first challenge in reverend melissa fisher and community advocate stephanie henry.>21:53:46-21:53:55"i was glad to see them get involved.

I'm glad in the end i won, but i was glad to see them get involved.

Hopefully they don't just try it this one time, and never come back and stay involved."democratic candidate melissa fisher finished fourth with a little over 7,000 votes short of kerley.

Gop chairman steve shine says with the record turn out, this was the most successful local election for the party in history.> 22:03:55-22:04:15"if you were a republican, who was not an incumbent running for the first time, running against someone else on the other side who was incumbent to democrat, you still won.

Regardless of whether you were a republican incumbent of a first time republican challenger, if you were a republican you won your office."there were more than 45,000 straight party votes for the republicans in allen county ... nearly double the 23,000 straight party votes democrat candidates.in fort wayne, jentill neal fox 55 news.