Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. election: Cautious reaction from world leaders

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
U.S. election: Cautious reaction from world leaders

U.S. election: Cautious reaction from world leaders

Foreign governments have given broad or cautious public statements about the ongoing uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pucks_and_pols

Joe 🎃 I know we are all being super cautious as a reaction to the devastating results from 2016, but it’s pretty clear at… https://t.co/G7UrmRd8I6 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. election: Vague and muted reaction from world leaders [Video]

U.S. election: Vague and muted reaction from world leaders

Foreign governments have given cautious public statements about the ongoing uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election, both ally and rival alike.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published