World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win

World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede.
Uncle of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed happiness over victory in the US presidential election. "It is great. The next four years will be good. Of course, there will be major changes in international policies. He will go back to lot of international agreements. He will go back to WHO, WTO and so many things," said G Balachandran.
Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were..