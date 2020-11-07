World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win

'Next four years will be good,' says Kamala Harris' Uncle



Uncle of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed happiness over victory in the US presidential election. "It is great. The next four years will be good. Of course, there will be major changes in international policies. He will go back to lot of international agreements. He will go back to WHO, WTO and so many things," said G Balachandran.

