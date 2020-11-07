World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published
World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede.

Libby Hogan reports.


Sonia Gandhi sends congratulatory letters to Biden, Harris, hails their electoral triumph

 Gandhi also hailed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' success as a "triumph for Black Americans and Indian Americans". The Congress chief said she knew Harris..
IndiaTimes

Joe Biden says the US will rejoin the Paris Agreement in 77 days. Then Australia will really feel the heat

 Under a Biden administration, the US will have the most progressive position on climate change in the nation’s history. Where does that leave Australia?
SBS

Uncle of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed happiness over victory in the US presidential election. "It is great. The next four years will be good. Of course, there will be major changes in international policies. He will go back to lot of international agreements. He will go back to WHO, WTO and so many things," said G Balachandran.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Dancing in the Streets, and a Parking Lot, for Joe Biden

 Defeating President Trump can do strange things for a man’s reputation.
NYTimes.com

Five Takeaways From President-Elect Biden’s Victory Speech

 As he addressed the nation from Delaware, Joseph R. Biden Jr. set a tone that was very different from President Trump’s.
NYTimes.com

Analysis as Biden to turn attention to task ahead

 US President-elect Joe Biden faces huge challenges as he seeks to take over power from the Trump administration in the middle of a pandemic. (Nov. 8)
 
USATODAY.com

Today in History for November 8th

 Adolf Hitler makes his first attempt to seize power in Germany; Democrat John F. Kennedy wins the presidency; Ronald Reagan is elected governor of California;..
USATODAY.com

Puerto Rico man's revenge on infamous Donald Trump moment

 One man has celebrated Donald Trump's defeat by mimicking one of the US President's most infamous rally moments.There have been wild scenes as people celebrate..
New Zealand Herald
Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday (November 7) night spoke to the American people following Democrat Joe Biden's win for U.S. president over Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:06Published

Although U.S. President Donald Trump wasn't conceding defeat, world leaders swiftly congratulated Joe...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldVOA NewsNewsmaxBelfast Telegraph


Kenya: Biden's Win a Symbol of Hope for World Democracy - Raila

[Nation] Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka...
allAfrica.com - Published

Newsy - Published


Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published
Praise and rebuttal came from various Colorado state leaders after CBS News projected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will win the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:53Published