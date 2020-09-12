Tired, retired JDU-BJP leadership has accepted retirement: Randeep Surjewala

All India Congress Committee, General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls.

Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls.

Tired and retired leadership of JDU-BJP has accepted retirement.

This is an indication of a major change.

It would have been better if both Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar had apologised to the people of Bihar for the atrocities they have caused." During a rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a statement that this election will be his last election.