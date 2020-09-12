Tired, retired JDU-BJP leadership has accepted retirement: Randeep Surjewala

Surjewala said, "Thankfully, Nitish ji has conceded defeat before third phase of Bihar polls.
Tired and retired leadership of JDU-BJP has accepted retirement.
This is an indication of a major change.
It would have been better if both Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar had apologised to the people of Bihar for the atrocities they have caused." During a rally in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a statement that this election will be his last election.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'last election' remark jolted the political lane today. National President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reacted on the same and slammed him by saying that he won't let Kumar leave from corruption probe after announcing his retirement. "He can definitely take retirement but if he found guilty in the probe so he will definitely go to jail," he said. "If a leader runs away from the battlefield what will his people do? If he thinks that with this he will be able to escape a corruption investigation, then I won't let it happen. If he's found guilty, he will have to go to jail," said Paswan.
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comment of 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. He said, "Nitish Kumar is tired and is not able to manage Bihar. "We have been saying this for long that Nitish Kumar ji has worn out and he is not able to manage Bihar. Now on the last day of election campaign, he has announced that he is taking retirement from politics, maybe has understood the ground realities." Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 05 said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls.
Congress delegation on October 30 met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan in regards to the Munger firing incident in which a person died. After the meeting, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that they demanded resignation of state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. The Congress delegation also demanded ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the parents of the deceased.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that the Bihar Assembly polls will be his last election. Nitish Kumar announced this during a poll rally in Purnia district of Bihar. Nitish Kumar is leading the NDA in the ongoing polls in Bihar where his major challenger is the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD. Nitish has also been under constant fire from LJP, which quit the NDA in Bihar days ahead of the polls. Nitish Kumar was making a pitch for the JDU candidate Leshi Singh when he said ‘this is my last election, all’s well that ends well.’ The 69-year-old leader has ruled the state for nearly 15 years and served as a union minister quite a few times. Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term in office, urged the electors to vote the NDA to power yet again. The last phase of polling in Bihar will be held on 7th of November and the result will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar assembly elections across 94 seats in 17 districts is underway. A total of 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen at a polling booth at Patna casting his vote. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast their votes. Sushil Modi urged people of Bihar to cast their votes and maintain social distancing at polling booths. LJP President Chirag Paswan cast his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria. RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi cast their vote in Patna. Former CM Rabri Devi said she was confident that ‘Mahagathbandhan’ would win everywhere. Watch the full video for more.
As second phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi came to vote today in Patna's Rajendra Nagar. He said, "I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing mask." Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast his vote for at polling booth in Patna's Digha and said, "I appeal to the people to participate in election in large numbers. I hope that voting percentage will be more than previous time." Meanwhile, LJP president Chirag Paswan cast his vote at polling booth in Khagaria in 2nd phase of Bihar elections. 1463 candidates are in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts of Bihar.
