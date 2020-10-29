10 fast food secret menu items you need to try

Global  
 

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Some of the most popular chains in the country actually have a slew of secret menu items.Next time you want to hit up McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and other chains, these fast food secret menu items are your best bet.1.

Strawberry and Blueberry Smoothie at Chick-fil-A.2.

Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch at Taco Bell.3.

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich at Chick-fil-A.4.

Nachos at Chipotle.5.

Big McChicken at McDonald’s.6.

Pickle-O’s at Sonic.7.

Pokémon Frappuccino at Starbucks.8.

Patty Melt at Five Guys.9.

Animal Style Fries at In-N-Out.10.

Barnyard Burger at Wendy’s


