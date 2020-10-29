10 fast food secret menu items you need to try Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published 37 seconds ago 10 fast food secret menu items you need to try Some of the most popular chains in the country actually have a slew of secret menu items.Next time you want to hit up McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and other chains, these fast food secret menu items are your best bet.1. Strawberry and Blueberry Smoothie at Chick-fil-A.2. Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch at Taco Bell.3. Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich at Chick-fil-A.4. Nachos at Chipotle.5. Big McChicken at McDonald’s.6. Pickle-O’s at Sonic.7. Pokémon Frappuccino at Starbucks.8. Patty Melt at Five Guys.9. Animal Style Fries at In-N-Out.10. Barnyard Burger at Wendy’s 0

