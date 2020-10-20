Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New satellite to shed more light on rising sea levels

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
New satellite to shed more light on rising sea levels

New satellite to shed more light on rising sea levels

A new satellite will be launched later this month tasked with monitoring theEarth's rising sea levels.

The Sentinel-6 mission is a collaboration ofmultiple agencies including NASA and the European Space Agency.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Space Agency European Space Agency Intergovernmental organisation dedicated to the exploration of space

European Vega rocket fails for the second time during launch in the last two years

 Late Monday night, a European rocket carrying two satellites failed during flight, leading to the loss of the payloads on board. It was the second major failure..
The Verge

Mars Horizon’s space exploration is more than ‘seeking new life and blowing it to bits’

 Tomas Rawlings had gotten cheese everywhere. At a lunch with some of the best and brightest minds of the European Space Agency, he dropped a roll that exploded..
The Verge
UK firm wins European Space Agency deal to extract oxygen from moon rock [Video]

UK firm wins European Space Agency deal to extract oxygen from moon rock

A British firm has won a €280;000 European Space Agency contract to further develop technology to extract oxygen from moon dust and rocks.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:34Published

NASA NASA Independent space agency of the United States federal government

NASA to launch satellite to track rising sea levels

 This illustration shows the rear of the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich spacecraft in orbit above Earth with its deployable solar panels extended. As the world’s..
The Verge
'It's surreal': First Black astronaut on long-term stay at ISS [Video]

'It's surreal': First Black astronaut on long-term stay at ISS

NASA astronaut and pilot Victor Glover, who is the first Black astronaut to embark on a long-term stay at the International Space Station, said the experience of being in orbit and seeing Earth was "surreal."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published
Want to go to space? NASA astronaut advises 'be organized' [Video]

Want to go to space? NASA astronaut advises 'be organized'

NASA astronaut and physicist Shannon Walker, who arrived at the International Space Station while aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Resilience this week, gave a tip to future space tourists on Thursday during a press conference.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:40Published

Scientists Discover Outer Space Isn't Pitch Black After All

 Researchers with NASA's New Horizons say they've finally been able to determine if space is truly black. The group has posted their work online, and it will soon..
WorldNews
Elon Musk's firm delivers astronauts to International Space Station [Video]

Elon Musk's firm delivers astronauts to International Space Station

NASA has turned to private companies to haul cargo and crew to the International Space Station. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

Sentinel-6

Satellite readies for launch to measure sea levels

 An international effort to measure sea levels is set to launch a satellite to measure the height of the ocean. The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite is..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Wavewalker helps construct sea wall to protect Dawlish coastal railway and town [Video]

Wavewalker helps construct sea wall to protect Dawlish coastal railway and town

Construction has begun on a new and bigger sea wall at Dawlish to protect therailway and town from rising sea levels and extreme weather for the next 100years. In 2014, a storm caused a stretch of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
India's anti-satellite missile system statue unveiled by Rajnath Singh [Video]

India's anti-satellite missile system statue unveiled by Rajnath Singh

A statue of India's anti-satellite missile system was unveiled in Delhi at the DRDO headquarters. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue at a ceremony. PM Modi had announced successful..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:33Published
Scientists Find Tardigrade With Glowing Blue Protective Shield [Video]

Scientists Find Tardigrade With Glowing Blue Protective Shield

BENGALURU, INDIA — Researchers in India have discovered a species of tardigrade that absorbs UV radiation and emits blue light. Writing in the journal Biology Letters, scientists at the Indian..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:07Published