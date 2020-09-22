Johnson: As normal a Christmas as possible if people follow measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the advice he’s been given suggests a four-week lockdown is enough to make an impact. Mr Johnson went on to say he wants to ensure families can come together for Christmas. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has said the four-week coronavirus lockdown in England will beenough to have a “real impact” on the spread of the disease. The PrimeMinister told a No 10 news conference that while many people were “anxious,weary and fed up” the measures were strictly time-limited.
There is a "small chance" a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready by Christmas. That is according to the head of Oxford University's vaccine trial team. Speaking in front of the Science and Technology Committee, Professor Andrew Pollard said he was optimistic that the data on safety and efficacy of their vaccine will be available by the end of the year.