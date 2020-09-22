Global  
 

Johnson: As normal a Christmas as possible if people follow measures

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Boris Johnson has said the people should be able to have “as normal aChristmas as possible” if they follow the lockdown measures.


PM: The advice suggests four-week lockdown ‘is enough’ [Video]

PM: The advice suggests four-week lockdown ‘is enough’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the advice he’s been given suggests a four-week lockdown is enough to make an impact. Mr Johnson went on to say he wants to ensure families can come together for Christmas. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published

Coronavirus: PM stresses 'stay at home' message for England

 Boris Johnson says four weeks of the new measures will be enough to make "a real impact".
BBC News
PM insists four-week lockdown will be enough [Video]

PM insists four-week lockdown will be enough

Boris Johnson has said the four-week coronavirus lockdown in England will beenough to have a “real impact” on the spread of the disease. The PrimeMinister told a No 10 news conference that while many people were “anxious,weary and fed up” the measures were strictly time-limited.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England [Video]

UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists looming new coronavirus lockdown will end ‘automatically’ in four weeks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published

First Lego Star Wars Holiday Special trailer teases a fun update to the original 1978 version

 If you missed out on the original iconic Star Wars Holiday Special, the team at Lego and Disney have you covered with a brand-new Lego Star Wars Holiday Special...
The Verge

Santa to visit virtually as Christmas grottos cancelled

 Events organisers have coordinated Covid-safe video calls with Mr Claus over lockdown.
BBC News
‘Small chance’ of Covid-19 vaccine by Christmas [Video]

‘Small chance’ of Covid-19 vaccine by Christmas

There is a “small chance” a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready by Christmas. That is according to the head of Oxford University’s vaccine trial team. Speaking in front of the Science and Technology Committee, Professor Andrew Pollard said he was optimistic that the data on safety and efficacy of their vaccine will be available by the end of the year. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:05Published

Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson [Video]

Normal Christmas 'depends on our success' getting virus under control, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said whether a relatively normal Christmas ispossible depends on the public sticking to his coronavirus rules. He told theDowning Street press conference: “We’ll do our..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Boris Johnson: It will be bumpy until Christmas and beyond [Video]

Boris Johnson: It will be bumpy until Christmas and beyond

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is “going to continue to be bumpy throughto Christmas, it may even be bumpy beyond”. He told the BBC’s Andrew MarrShow: “I appreciate the fatigue that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:17Published
UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures [Video]

UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 with..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published