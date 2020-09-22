Johnson: As normal a Christmas as possible if people follow measures

Boris Johnson has said the people should be able to have “as normal aChristmas as possible” if they follow the lockdown measures.

'Small chance' of Covid-19 vaccine by Christmas There is a "small chance" a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready by Christmas. That is according to the head of Oxford University's vaccine trial team. Speaking in front of the Science and Technology Committee, Professor Andrew Pollard said he was optimistic that the data on safety and efficacy of their vaccine will be available by the end of the year.

UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists looming new coronavirus lockdown will end ‘automatically’ in four weeks.

PM insists four-week lockdown will be enough Boris Johnson has said the four-week coronavirus lockdown in England will beenough to have a “real impact” on the spread of the disease. The PrimeMinister told a No 10 news conference that while many people were “anxious,weary and fed up” the measures were strictly time-limited.

Boris Johnson says four weeks of the new measures will be enough to make "a real impact".

PM: The advice suggests four-week lockdown 'is enough' Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the advice he's been given suggests a four-week lockdown is enough to make an impact. Mr Johnson went on to say he wants to ensure families can come together for Christmas.