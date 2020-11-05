Midmorning With Aundrea - November 5, 2020 (Part 4)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 days ago

(Part 4 of 4) A little girl is hoping for a Christmas miracle this year, but she needs some help to make it happen.

An an 11-year-old girl from hampton, virginia is hoping for a christmas miracle.

She wants to help honor over 2,000 veterans in yorktown, but she needs some help to make it happen.

Cadence smeltzer / fundraising for wreaths across america 0637 my dad is in the military and he has been serving for 20 years.

Yorktown national cemetery holds a special place in cadence smeltzer's heart.

647 my great grandfather was serving in the korean war and his brother was a prisoner of war and a purple heart recipient she has a long line of servicemembers in her family and every year she likes to honor the servicembers in other families.

743 we go to the flagpole in the circle around it and we have like a couple seconds of silence and then we start laying the wreaths 755 in december, remembrance wreaths are placed on the graves of the fallen, many who served as union soldiers in the civil war.

0848 it's kind of like a christmas present but unfortunately, not everyone gets a gift.

857 a lot of them didn't have wreaths.

Over 250 didn't have a wreath last christmas ---butt--- 912 it was very heartbreaking and it almost felt like i was going to cry because it's really important this year, cadence is on a crusade.

She started her own fundraiser through wreath's across america to make sure every grave is adorned this year.

For every two wreaths sponsored through the freedom cadence fundraiser, she says wreath's across america will send another wreath foreath for free.

1334 just imagine this is your ancestors here and everybody else is forgetting what they have done for this country with a little over a month to reach her goal, she's hoping she can make a christmas miracle happen with your help.

1348 just don't forget our veterans because it means so much to everybody else so it means so much to me in yorktown, kofo lasaki, news 3 did you hear about the new restaurant in georgia?

It has outside dining, all the ingredients are locally-sourced.

And there's never an empty table.

Here's steve hartman, "on th road."

For atlanta-based food writer angela hansberger, this pandemic has been hard to swallow.

Can't write about restaurants when they're closed.

Bite angela "i wa facing a lot of anxiety.

I kind of hid it.

Gosh, i'm crying.

I was really sad for all the people in the industry that i worked with."

Angela says she had to get her mind off it.

So, using ingredients from her garden -- and her encyclopedic knowledge fine dining, angela opened her áowná restaurant - on her front porch - where she now serves chipmunk.

This chipmunk.

The little guy has had a standing lunch reservation for months now.

Whether it's veggie pizza and a side salad - or imitation sushi with walnut wontons.

Every day, angela goes to remarkable lengths for her exclusive clientele.

Bite angela "took while to try and make little tortillas that i could fold and manipulate to put the& .

I love the way that you're shaking your head.

Steve: i love how you're realizing how crazy it sounds as you're saying it.

" today it's mini spaghetti with tiny date meatballs and a thimble full of breadsticks.

The chipmunk, who she named thelonious munk, typically arrives within seconds of serving, eats his fill and packs the rest to go in his cheeky doggy bag.

Bite angela "steve and the reviews have been good?

Angela: the reviews have been great.

One day he came up with this little tiny bundle - waded up leaves - and put it on the table.

So i take it to mean he brought a tip."

That said, you get the sense that thelonious is still a little skeptical - like there's gotta be a catch.

Angela's cat wishes there áwasá a catch.

But there will be none of that - because for angela, this bit of silliness has become her daily sustenance.

Bite angela "steve what has it done for you?

Angela: it's brought joy.

I have more videos of this chipmunk than i have of my children.

It's bad."

We all need to find a way cope during this pandemic - which is why i'm giving chez angela - my highest rodent restaurant rating - 3 stripes.

Steve hartman, cbs news, on the road.

We'll be thith that