USA Today's Susan Page weighs in on which candidate had a better morning-after-election



Related videos from verified sources How does the 2020 college football bowl season differ from previous years?



USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon spoke with Paul Myerberg about the 2020 college football bowl season. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:05 Published 2 hours ago Which college football dark horse can compete for a national title?



USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon talks about the team that has a chance to sneak into the CFB playoff. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:39 Published 2 hours ago DAYBREAKER: Your Election Predictions



Good morning, it’s time for your ‘Daybreaker’! Today, we’re talking about the presidential race, which is still undecided… Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes needed to win the.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 09:49 Published 5 hours ago