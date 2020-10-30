|
|
|
Here's why USA TODAY cut away from and took down President Donald Trump's speech
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Here's why USA TODAY cut away from and took down President Donald Trump's speech
Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page and 2020 Elections Editor Annah Aschbrenner discuss why USA TODAY's live stream cut President Trump's speech short.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
On Election Day 2020, USA TODAY Opinion contributors make closing arguments for President Donald...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Most likely voters disagree with President Donald Trump holding large campaign rallies during the...
Newsmax - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia
Biden Edges Ahead of Trump
in Pennsylvania and Georgia .
According to CBS News, as of Friday morning, Biden was leading Trump in Pennsylvania 49.4%-49.3% with 95% of the votes counted.
According to..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16Published
|
Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges
Trump Claims in Georgia
and Michigan, Are Dismissed by Judges.
On Thursday, judges in both states dismissed
lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign.
The Associated Press called the race in..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:55Published
|
Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount
Biden Flips Wisconsin, , Trump Campaign Calls for Recount.
President Donald Trump won the state
by a narrow margin in 2016.
When the state was
officially called for Biden
by the Associated Press,..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53Published
|