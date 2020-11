Jim Cramer: We Need a Stimulus Plan No Matter the Administration



Jim Cramer says that we need a stimulus plan. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:14 Published 14 minutes ago

Why Jim Cramer Says President Trump Is 'Suboptimal' for Auto Industry



Jim Cramer gives scenarios for the automotive industry under a Biden victory and a Trump victory. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:14 Published 1 day ago