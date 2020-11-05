Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden

As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona.

But that's most networks--not all.

Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call, and that's become a problem.

CNN reports the issue has become a bone of contention between the news organizations and President Donald Trump's campaign.

Arizona's 11 Electoral College votes are pivotal to Trump's path to re-election.

But Fox's decision desk called the race for Joe Biden.

Trump allies spent Wednesday demanding that Fox retract its projection.

Jared Kushner even called Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to complain--to no avail.