Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden
As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona.
But that's most networks--not all.
Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call, and that's become a problem.
CNN reports the issue has become a bone of contention between the news organizations and President Donald Trump's campaign.
Arizona's 11 Electoral College votes are pivotal to Trump's path to re-election.
But Fox's decision desk called the race for Joe Biden.
Trump allies spent Wednesday demanding that Fox retract its projection.
Jared Kushner even called Fox owner Rupert Murdoch to complain--to no avail.