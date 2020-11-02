Two days after the presidential election, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Thursday said the race in her state is "very close," but that she has confidence in the integrity of the voting process.

PA secretary of state : 'Not quite clear' who winner is

Mail ballots that arrive in Pennsylvania election offices up to three days after the election are not expected to "make or break" results, the Secretary of..

Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020 Pennsylvania's Secretary of State says the counting of its remaining mail-in ballots could be completed on Thursday. Business Insider reports Joe Biden has been cutting into President Donald Trump's lead in the state as mail ballots have been counted. In 2016, Trump carried the state by less than 1 point. That razor-thin margin made it a top priority for Democrats to win back in 2020. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he'll secure the electoral college majority necessary to win the presidency.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said she is going to strongly urge counties to start pre-canvassing the ballots on Election Day.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar gave an update Wednesday morning on the election, which remains a toss-up...

PA official: 'Millions of ballots' need to be counted Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Wednesday said "there are still millions of ballots left to be counted" and that officials will count every single one of them.