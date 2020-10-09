Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet

Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet

US President Donald Trump has been furiously and hysterically tweeting about various states' ballot-counting processes.

He's argued that votes still being counted in vital battleground states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania should be dismissed.

However, HuffPost reports he's been dished out the same condescending advice from the same young environmentalist he gave it to.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Hilariously Tells Donald Trump To 'Chill Donald, Chill'

Greta Thunberg is trolling President Donald Trump. The 17-year-old climate change activist took to...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBelfast TelegraphMashable


Thunberg Trolls Trump After His Demand to Stop Vote Count

Climate activist Greta Thunberg mocked President Donald Trump's all-cap tweet demanding a stop to...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

sunildvr

Stay at home Well played, Greta Thunberg - turning the tangerine menace’s exact words back against him 👏🏽 https://t.co/G31STqK18T 1 hour ago

janetc94016476

janetc RT @Liam_Beattie: 💥💥💥 This is class. Well played Greta Thunberg. https://t.co/Zd953iWwPe 2 hours ago

swathrav

Swathi Ravichandran Greta Thunberg, well played! 🙏😅 https://t.co/NJhDppKPi1 3 hours ago

Liam_Beattie

Liam Beattie 💥💥💥 This is class. Well played Greta Thunberg. https://t.co/Zd953iWwPe 3 hours ago

S_ammerz

Sam Well played Greta Thunberg. He told her to go watch a movie with friends sometime ago. https://t.co/DrJaEDkkva 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Trolled Donald Trump's Post-Election Meltdown With His Own Words [Video]

Greta Thunberg Trolled Donald Trump's Post-Election Meltdown With His Own Words

Trump mocked the 17-year-old climate activist last year after she was named Time's Person of the Year.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:47Published
Greta Thunberg Chides Amy Coney Barrett On Climate Change Stance [Video]

Greta Thunberg Chides Amy Coney Barrett On Climate Change Stance

Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg had strong words for Amy Coney Barrett. Amy Coney Barrett has a fairly noncommittal stance on climate change. The Supreme Court nominee expressed it during..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published
Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk [Video]

Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg laughed off her chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, which has just been announced, as she took part in a weekly school strike.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published