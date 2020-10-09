Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet
US President Donald Trump has been furiously and hysterically tweeting about various states' ballot-counting processes.
He's argued that votes still being counted in vital battleground states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania should be dismissed.
However, HuffPost reports he's been dished out the same condescending advice from the same young environmentalist he gave it to.