Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People Awaiting Presidential Election

Video Credit: KADN - Published
People Awaiting Presidential Election
People Awaiting Presidential Election

Dot com.

As we continue to see results for the presidential 2020 election .

People in acadiana are raising concerns ..

News 1's patsy douglas has more on how people feel across louisiana i spoke with several residents around acadiana that are in high hopes and anxious for election results sot - "we should have a result already and ya know i know which way i would like the results to be, but if tha's not going to because, i would still like to know"vo - that was lafayette resident, richard dorrough he says they did prep for elections just in case sot - "we did't know if there would be people out rioting or what?

Ya know and i would like to get that over with so we would know which way ya know the whole country going to know ."vo - other residents around acadiana are also raising concerns broussard resident, elizabeth benoit says she was expecting a delay in results ..

Sot - "the time that i's going to take.... that surprises me, uh i kind of think we should know at least a day or so after the election"vo - political professor pearson cross says students are also anxious this election season...sot - "i's causing them to question, um 3 there adults and the people that they know try to think to think probably both sides saying geesh how could you have voted for fill in the blank , that person , so there is a certain amount of um getting over this election that we are all going to take, i think we all have been pretty wild up about this election , it might take a while to get over it" vo - cross tells me that he is expecting court cases to be launchedsot - "ya know i do think certainly that we will have some type of provisional answer by friday , but remember that the court cases and challenges and everything else , i think ya know we may be struggling with this for a little while but my guess will be that states will be called by friday , and we will know who the president is and we will have most of the lingering thoughts about the other offices resolved as well , so its just going to take a little while" reporter tag - pearson cross says if you are looking to find reasonable results, make sure that are looking at trustworthy news sites to get accurate information ..




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Paul Rudd hands out cookies to rain-soaked voters in Brooklyn

Avengers star Paul Rudd has been spotted handing out cookies to people queuing to vote in the US...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

'We can't let it happen here': WA Labor fundraises on the back of 'people like Donald Trump'

WA Labor has told its supporters in a fundraising email the upcoming state election could wind up...
Brisbane Times - Published

Presidential election exposes America's 'perilous' divides

Presidential election exposes America's 'perilous' divides Presidential elections can be revealing moments that convey the wishes of the American people to the...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Artists Urge to 'Count Every Vote' in Tight Presidential Race | Billboard News [Video]

Artists Urge to 'Count Every Vote' in Tight Presidential Race | Billboard News

While the vote counting centers continue to work, artists including Rihanna, Madonna, Demi Lovato and many others are urging people to be patient among a heated Presidential Election.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:37Published
WEB EXTRA: Protests To Count Every Vote [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Protests To Count Every Vote

People gathered in cities around the country on Wednesday, Nov, 4, calling for every vote cast in the 2020 presidential election to be counted.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:46Published
'Count every vote': Protesters take to streets in Boston [Video]

'Count every vote': Protesters take to streets in Boston

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday evening (November 4), demanding all votes to be counted amid President Donald Trump's attempt to stop the counting of votes

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published