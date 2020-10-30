People Awaiting Presidential Election

Video Credit: KADN - Published 2 minutes ago

As we continue to see results for the presidential 2020 election .

People in acadiana are raising concerns ..

News 1's patsy douglas has more on how people feel across louisiana i spoke with several residents around acadiana that are in high hopes and anxious for election results sot - "we should have a result already and ya know i know which way i would like the results to be, but if tha's not going to because, i would still like to know"vo - that was lafayette resident, richard dorrough he says they did prep for elections just in case sot - "we did't know if there would be people out rioting or what?

Ya know and i would like to get that over with so we would know which way ya know the whole country going to know ."vo - other residents around acadiana are also raising concerns broussard resident, elizabeth benoit says she was expecting a delay in results ..

Sot - "the time that i's going to take.... that surprises me, uh i kind of think we should know at least a day or so after the election"vo - political professor pearson cross says students are also anxious this election season...sot - "i's causing them to question, um 3 there adults and the people that they know try to think to think probably both sides saying geesh how could you have voted for fill in the blank , that person , so there is a certain amount of um getting over this election that we are all going to take, i think we all have been pretty wild up about this election , it might take a while to get over it" vo - cross tells me that he is expecting court cases to be launchedsot - "ya know i do think certainly that we will have some type of provisional answer by friday , but remember that the court cases and challenges and everything else , i think ya know we may be struggling with this for a little while but my guess will be that states will be called by friday , and we will know who the president is and we will have most of the lingering thoughts about the other offices resolved as well , so its just going to take a little while" reporter tag - pearson cross says if you are looking to find reasonable results, make sure that are looking at trustworthy news sites to get accurate information ..