High School Girls Soccer: St. Patrick vs. Harrison Central

Lady Irish also taking on Harrison Central, but this one had a very different outcome.

Draw.- - same match-up on the girls- side... but this one had a very- different - outcome... we join the action - with about 25 minutes left, in- the second half.- lady irish already up, 4- - nothing... and looking to add - some more insurance... pretty - turn on the ball, by- jessica harrison... and she's - got a lot of space to work... - puts on the brakes... but - harrison central doesn't... - collecting ankles... what a - move... but st.

Patrick un-able- to capitalize... no one on the- other end of that cross in.

- but the lady irish are gonna go- right back to that left side...- karsyn mallett finds a way to - put it through the defender's - legs... goes for the cross... - ends up in a corner.- this is another corner... later- in the half... and check out th- ball from harrison... right on- the nogin, of linda mustard...- it- was colonel mustard with the- - - - header on the soccer field... - bad clue reference... great - goal.

- lady irish dominate... taking - this one by the final count...- of- 5-nothing.-