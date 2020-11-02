Global  
 

Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election

President Donald Trump's supporters protested an election they believe is fraudulent on Thursday night (Nov.

5) in Arizona, a key battleground state in the U.S. presidential election.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

 Election officials in key battleground states pushed back on claims by the Trump campaign that Republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump's attack on election integrity cries for Republican come-to-Goldwater moment

 Our View: It's time for GOP elders to truly put America first and stand up for the nation's democratic processes.
USATODAY.com

In Torrent of Falsehoods, Trump Claims Election Is Being Stolen

 Most television networks cut away from the statement President Trump gave Thursday night from the White House briefing room on the grounds that what he was..
NYTimes.com

Phoenix protesters want full, fair vote count

 Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at a ballot tabulation facility Thursday night in Phoenix. They want all votes to be counted, as Arizona officials..
USATODAY.com

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Protests erupt outside election facilities as Arizona counts final votes

 Protesters, many of them armed, gathered outside the Maricopa County vote-counting site in Phoenix, shouting that the election is being stolen, booing officials..
CBS News

TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ ever

 President Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

US election: Why are Trump protesters saying 'stop the count' and 'count the votes'?

Trump supporters have been chanting conflicting messages in Michigan and Arizona. We look at why.
BBC News - Published

Homophobic Trump supporters drowned out by defiant queer man playing The Greatest Showman on his violin

When Trump supporters started hurling homophobic slurs through a megaphone in the “gayest city in...
PinkNews - Published

They want us dead if Trump wins, and to punish conservatives if Biden wins

(Natural News) Win or lose, liberals are planning to make Trump supporters pay. (Article by Susan...
NaturalNews.com - Published


OG_Medic

Ruth McGuire Woolery @SassBaller @Nathan_VBB @calisandstorm @PalmerReport @PhoenixPolice I’m watching MSNBC. Seeing seeing the rowdy cro… https://t.co/xc6M8JY4nF 1 day ago

J_Dav74

capitalist4life @jaketapper Sounds like these Trump supporters got a little too rowdy. Also, this was likely the most peaceful pro… https://t.co/d0lKKz1wyR 5 days ago

Lt_Fedora

🇪🇺🇩🇪Phil🇺🇸🇬🇧 RT @khaleesi_britt: I'm going to an ICE protest in half an hour, and there has already been a rowdy "parade" of Trump supporters down one o… 5 days ago

khaleesi_britt

BOOOOOOO-rittany I'm going to an ICE protest in half an hour, and there has already been a rowdy "parade" of Trump supporters down o… https://t.co/RoIuC1wYke 5 days ago


Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis Claims He Was Target Of Homophobic Slur While At Early Voting Site [Video]

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis Claims He Was Target Of Homophobic Slur While At Early Voting Site

CBS4's Ted Scouten spoke with Trantalis, who is the city’s first openly gay mayor.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published
Trump And Biden Supporters Protest Outside Of Pennsylvania Convention Center [Video]

Trump And Biden Supporters Protest Outside Of Pennsylvania Convention Center

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:38Published
What are President Trump’s next legal options in fighting the Michigan election results [Video]

What are President Trump’s next legal options in fighting the Michigan election results

President Trump told his supporters in the White House just hours after the polls closed, “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:02Published