Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election
President
Donald Trump's supporters protested an election they believe is fraudulent on Thursday night (Nov.
5) in
Arizona, a key battleground state in the U.S. presidential election.
Phoenix protesters want full, fair vote count Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at a ballot tabulation facility Thursday night in Phoenix. They want all votes to be counted, as Arizona officials..
USATODAY.com
2 hours ago
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:43 Published on January 1, 1970
Trump supporters have been chanting conflicting messages in Michigan and Arizona. We look at why.
BBC News - Published
6 hours ago
When Trump supporters started hurling homophobic slurs through a megaphone in the “gayest city in...
PinkNews - Published
20 hours ago
(Natural News) Win or lose, liberals are planning to make Trump supporters pay. (Article by Susan...
NaturalNews.com - Published
3 days ago
