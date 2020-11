Coronavirus: Sweden's COVID-19 death toll passes 6,000 with PM in isolation euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:57s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:57s - Published Coronavirus: Sweden's COVID-19 death toll passes 6,000 with PM in isolation “The developments are going in the wrong direction fast," wrote Stefan Lofven. "More are infected. More die. This is a serious situation.”View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend