Limestone County Courthouse Closed Due To Coronavirus

From the past 2 weeks.

This morning....anoth er government building in athens is shut down because of a staffing shortage due to the coronavirus.

We're told the limestone county courthouse will be closed today just hours after the nearby license commission office had to be shut down.

County leaders say they simply don't have enough staff to be able to operate in person.

According to the county commission's spokeswoman michelle williamson there have been positive cases in both the courthouse and license commission office-- forcing others into quarantine.

Right now we don't know how many staff members at the courthouse have tested positive or how many are in quarantine.

The decision to close was due to the county's covid-19 protocols the closure includes the judicial system...circuit clerk's office and the district attorney's office.

The courthouse is tentatively scheduled to re-open on monday.

The license commission is closed until further notice.

County leaders will reasses the situation over the weekend.

