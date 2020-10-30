Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Body-cam footage captures woman shopper ranting at police after she refused to wear a mask in Sainsbury's

Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Body-cam footage captures woman shopper ranting at police after she refused to wear a mask in Sainsbury's

Body-cam footage captures woman shopper ranting at police after she refused to wear a mask in Sainsbury's

Police body-cam footage shows a woman shopper angrily ranting at officers after being threatened with arrest for refusing to wear a mask in Sainsbury's.The female customer was asked to put on a face covering by a police officer when she recently entered the supermarket branch in Oldbury, West Mids.But she instead launched into an astonishing foul-mouthed rant during which she branded a fellow shopper "a sheep"


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of Armenians defy martial law to rally and demand PM's resignation [Video]

Thousands of Armenians defy martial law to rally and demand PM's resignation

Thousands of disgruntled Armenians descended on Yerevan's Liberty Square to rally and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:17Published
911 Tapes, Body Cam Footage In Deadly Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. To Be Released Next Week [Video]

911 Tapes, Body Cam Footage In Deadly Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. To Be Released Next Week

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:43Published
911 Tapes, Body Cam Footage In Deadly Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Expected To Be Released Next Week [Video]

911 Tapes, Body Cam Footage In Deadly Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Expected To Be Released Next Week

Howard Monroe has the latest.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:59Published