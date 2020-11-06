GOP Leaders claim 3,000 cases of voter fraud Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published 1 day ago GOP Leaders claim 3,000 cases of voter fraud Lawyers for the Nevada Republican Party have sent a criminal referral to United States Attorney General, William Barr. Local GOP leaders claim they have found more than 3,000 examples of voter fraud. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WILLIAM BARR.LOCAL G-O-P LEADERS CLAIM THEYHAVE FOUND MORE THAN -3-THOUSAND EXAMPLES OF VOTERFRAUD.THEY CLAIM THEY'RE FROM PEOPLEWHO ALLEGEDLY CAST BALLOTSBEFORE THEY MOVED OUT OFNEVADA.CLARK COUNTY REGISTRAR OFVOTERS JOE GLORIA STANDS FIRM -SAYING HE HAS BEEN GIVEN NOEVIDENCE OF THESE CLAIMS.THE PRESIDENT ADDRESSED THE





You Might Like

