Central America still on high alert as Hurricane Eta kills dozens

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Heavy rains are continuing across the region, increasing the risk of potentially deadly flooding and mudslides.


Central America Central America Geographic region in the Americas

Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater [Video]

Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater

Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America on Thursday, with fatalities sharply rising due to mudslides and rivers flooding. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Hurricane Eta wreaks 'shocking' Central America devastation, dozens dead

 TEGUCIGALPA/GUATEMALA CITY - The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America, with fatalities sharply up on..
WorldNews

Death and destruction as Storm Eta batters Central America

 Tropical Storm Eta has pushed into Honduras after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Nicaragua, where it made landfall as a Category Four hurricane. Four..
WorldNews

Tropical Storm Eta targets Gulf Coast after lashing Nicaragua

 Eta, which was once a major hurricane, is pulling away from Central America and is expected to hit Cuba and South Florida as a tropical storm.
CBS News

Central America On High Alert As Hurricane Eta Devastates Nicaragua

Central America On High Alert As Hurricane Eta Devastates Nicaragua Watch VideoHurricane Eta continued to devastate Nicaragua on Tuesday. The Category 4 storm set off...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Hurricane Eta wreaks 'shocking' Central America devastation, dozens dead

Hurricane Eta wreaks 'shocking' Central America devastation, dozens dead TEGUCIGALPA/GUATEMALA CITY - The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph



Tropics Update 11/4/20 10 PM [Video]

Tropics Update 11/4/20 10 PM

Eta weakens to a depression over Central America

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:42Published
Guatemala lashed with high-speed wind and rain as Hurricane Eta wreaks havoc [Video]

Guatemala lashed with high-speed wind and rain as Hurricane Eta wreaks havoc

Category 4 Hurricane Eta has lashed parts of Central America including Nicaragua and Guatemala on November 3.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Hurricane Eta weakens to tropical storm as it heads for US Gulf Coast after slamming Honduras and Nicaragua [Video]

Hurricane Eta weakens to tropical storm as it heads for US Gulf Coast after slamming Honduras and Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta brought torrential rain and strong winds to Central America as it made landfall on Tuesday (November 3), killing at least three people according to reports.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published