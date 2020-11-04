|
Central America still on high alert as Hurricane Eta kills dozens
Central America still on high alert as Hurricane Eta kills dozens
Heavy rains are continuing across the region, increasing the risk of potentially deadly flooding and mudslides.
Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater
Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America on Thursday, with fatalities sharply rising due to mudslides and rivers flooding. Bryan Wood reports.
Watch VideoHurricane Eta continued to devastate Nicaragua on Tuesday. The Category 4 storm set off...
TEGUCIGALPA/GUATEMALA CITY - The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and...
