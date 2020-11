Teenagers shoot fireworks at scarily close range on Bonfire Night in Scotland Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:36s - Published Teenagers shoot fireworks at scarily close range on Bonfire Night in Scotland Residents in the Shawlands neighbourhood of Glasgow, Scotland, were left concerned when a group of youths shot flares and fireworks at each other on Bonfire Night (November 5). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like