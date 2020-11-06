Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool.

City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the second-worst record in theleague.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

'If they don't see it I cannot help them' - Klopp on Firmino's importance to Liverpool

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says striker Roberto Firmino brings much more to the team than goals.
BBC News
Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp [Video]

Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Sunday's Premier League clashagainst title rivals Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Why Liverpool guessing game will give Guardiola a headache - Stephen Warnock analysis

 Whether Liverpool start with Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino will give Manchester City different problems to deal with at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, says Stephen..
BBC News

Man City v Liverpool: Why Reds guessing game will give Pep Guardiola a headache - Stephen Warnock

 Whether Liverpool start with Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino will give Manchester City different problems to deal with at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, says Stephen..
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test [Video]

Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes a quip about the US election as hisside prepares to take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

West Brom 0-1 Tottenham: Harry Kane winner sends Spurs top of table

 Tottenham move to the top of the Premier League thanks to Harry Kane's 88th minute winner against a resilient West Brom.
BBC News
Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference [Video]

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference

Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away byclimbing to third in the Premier League and stretching their unbeaten streakto 11 games. Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge to pushwithin one point of the top of the league, with Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell,Thiago Silva and Timo Werner all on target.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Comfortable win for Blues leaves Sheff Utd bottom

 Chelsea come from behind to beat Sheffield United comfortably at Stamford Bridge, leaving the visitors bottom of the Premier League.
BBC News

In-form Chelsea put four past bottom side Sheff Utd

 Chelsea come from behind to beat Sheffield United comfortably at Stamford Bridge, leaving the visitors bottom of the Premier League.
BBC News

Man Utd were 'set up to fail' by Saturday lunchtime kick-off - Solskjaer

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side were "set up to fail" by having their Premier League game against Everton kicking off early on..
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool Predicted XI: Jurgen Klopp's possible starting line-up for Premier League showdown vs Man City

Liverpool travel to face Man City on Sunday as the Premier League’s top-two from the past couple of...
Shoot - Published

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League: Live streaming, MCI v LIV Dream11, teams, time & where to watch

MCI vs LIV Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Manchester City...
DNA - Published

News24.com | Man City, Liverpool's fallibilities promise wide open title race

For the past three years Manchester City and Liverpool have dominated the Premier League to an extent...
News24 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Can Chelsea challenge for the title? [Video]

Can Chelsea challenge for the title?

Ashley Cole and Graeme Souness debate the likelihood of Chelsea competing with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:09Published
Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview [Video]

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Pep: Game more important than me [Video]

Pep: Game more important than me

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists he is more concerned about preparations for this weekend's Premier League meeting with champions Liverpool than addressing his own future, with his..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published