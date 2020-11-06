Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview
Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview
An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool.
City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the second-worst record in theleague.
