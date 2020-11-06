Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the second-worst record in theleague.

An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side were "set up to fail" by having their Premier League game against Everton kicking off early on..

Chelsea come from behind to beat Sheffield United comfortably at Stamford Bridge, leaving the visitors bottom of the Premier League.

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away byclimbing to third in the Premier League and stretching their unbeaten streakto 11 games. Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge to pushwithin one point of the top of the league, with Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell,Thiago Silva and Timo Werner all on target.

Tottenham move to the top of the Premier League thanks to Harry Kane's 88th minute winner against a resilient West Brom.

Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes a quip about the US election as hisside prepares to take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Whether Liverpool start with Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino will give Manchester City different problems to deal with at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, says Stephen..

Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Sunday's Premier League clashagainst title rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says striker Roberto Firmino brings much more to the team than goals.

