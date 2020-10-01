Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview

Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s stance on attending public gatherings duringthe Covid-19 pandemic is at odds with Mohamed Salah’s and he has spoken to theforward about his positive coronavirus test while back home in Egypt. Salah isflying back to England via a specially-commissioned private jet on Friday aweek after being diagnosed with coronavirus while on international duty butwill not be available for Sunday’s visit of Premier League leaders Leicester.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970