Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview

A closer looks at the statistics as Liverpool prepare to host Leicester in thePremier League.


Could a club from outside the ‘big six’ really win the Premier League?

 As Leicester City make their best ever start to a top-flight season, BBC Sport looks at whether there could again be a surprise Premier League winner.
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle [Video]

Rebekah Vardy’s high-profile libel battle against 'Wagatha Christie' ColeenRooney is set for its first High Court hearing. Mrs Rooney, 34, accused MrsVardy in October last year of leaking stories about her private life to themedia, a claim denied by the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers [Video]

Post-match press conference with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after hisside's 1-0 Victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, for the first timesince 1973. Jamie Vardy came on as a second half substitute to score thewinner.

FPL gameweek 4 tips: Foxes' Castagne in demand [Video]

A high-scoring start to the Premier League season has meant headaches fordefences – but FPL managers still have options at that end of the field.Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne and Aston Villa pair Ezri Konsa andTyrone Mings feature prominently in gameweek four's recommendations.

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reminds forward about conduct

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reminds forward Mohamed Salah about his conduct after he tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.
Klopp reminds Salah about conduct after two positive tests

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reminds forward Mohamed Salah about his conduct after he tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.
Liverpool injury problems: Do Reds need to sign a defender?

 As Joe Gomez joins Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines, do Liverpool need to buy a defender in January - or can they find a solution from within their squad? BBC..
Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test [Video]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s stance on attending public gatherings duringthe Covid-19 pandemic is at odds with Mohamed Salah’s and he has spoken to theforward about his positive coronavirus test while back home in Egypt. Salah isflying back to England via a specially-commissioned private jet on Friday aweek after being diagnosed with coronavirus while on international duty butwill not be available for Sunday’s visit of Premier League leaders Leicester.

Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

In-depth match preview ahead of Leeds' Premier League clash with Arsenal. Bothsides suffered three-goal losses heading into the international break.

Newcastle Falcons: Longest off-season almost over for Premiership returners

 Newcastle Falcons have had to wait 253 days between competitive fixtures, but their Premiership return is almost complete.
Sir Kenny Dalglish gives his verdict on 19-year-old Liverpool FC starlet

Sir Kenny Dalglish has delivered a glowing verdict on Rhys Williams after the teenager stepped into...
David Coote no longer Liverpool vs Leicester VAR… but he is refereeing this weekend as Manchester United host West Brom

Sunday’s Premier League encounter between reigning champions Liverpool and table-toppers Leicester...
‘A real test’: Ian Wright predicts Liverpool FC v Leicester City

Ian Wright has claimed that Liverpool FC are set for a “real test” of their Premier League title...
FPL gameweek 9 tips: Hakim Ziyech in demand [Video]

The top tip for FPL Gameweek 9 is Hakim Ziyech. His immediate impact onChelsea has made him a wanted commodity. After a pair of substituteappearances, Ziyech’s first two Premier League starts have..

Spain coach tight-lipped over keeper choice for Germany showdown [Video]

Spain coach Luis Enrique remains coy on goalie selection for their crucial UEFA Nations League match against Germany.

Belgium v England: Match Preview [Video]

Match preview as England prepare to take on Belgium in the Nations League.

