Former VP Joe Biden increases NV lead
The state of Nevada has released the latest numbers.
Former VP Joe Biden has increased his lead in Nevada.
The Price Is RightThe nation is still waiting for a decision. Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania, but there will be a recount in Georgia. CBS2's..
Biden's lead tops 20,000 in Wisconsin with few votes left to be countedFormer Vice President Joe Biden's lead in Wisconsin's election results has topped 20,000 with only a few votes left to be counted.
Dow Up 423, Rebound From Worst Since MarchUS stocks rallied on Monday as encouraging economic data and election bets lifted indexes from their worst weekly slump since March. Market volatility picked up as Election Day neared. Former Vice..