Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning (November 6) said it was "clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House" as ballots continued to be counted in key battleground states.
Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House'
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would retain control of the House of Representatives as results came in from Tuesday's (November 3) election.
