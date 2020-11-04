Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi

Didn't win every battle 'but we did win the war' -Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning (November 6) said it was "clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House" as ballots continued to be counted in key battleground states.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Nancy Pelosi seeks reelection as speaker of the House

 Pelosi wrote to each of the Democratic members to seek their support.
CBS News

Nancy Pelosi’s power takes a hit with diminished US House majority

 Nancy Pelosi’s prestige and power as House speaker took a hit as Tuesday’s Democratic losses left her heading into what could be her last term in Congress..
WorldNews

Pelosi praises Dem wins in the House, mum on Biden

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday night that she is confident Democrats will hold the House of Representatives. "Now we have to win the White House and..
USATODAY.com
Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House' [Video]

Pelosi: We can say early 'we have held the House'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats would retain control of the House of Representatives as results came in from Tuesday's (November 3) election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

'Here we go guys!' Joe Biden supporters await news at Wilmington tailgate gathering

 With Joe Biden on the cusp of a presidential victory Friday, his supporters gathered in his hometown of Wilmington with signs and American flags.
USATODAY.com

Ballots still being counted in Nevada and Arizona as Trump launches legal challenges

 Votes continued to be tallied in Nevada and Arizona, two key states in the presidential race that are leaning towards Joe Biden. CBS News campaign reporter Alex..
CBS News
US Presidential Election, Joe Biden fighting Donald Trump for the presidency [Video]

US Presidential Election, Joe Biden fighting Donald Trump for the presidency

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:57Published

US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President

 ‌ Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia as is closing the gap in Pennsylvania.By Friday morning US..
New Zealand Herald

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Kamala Harris tells great-niece she could be president in viral clip

 A video of a moment shared between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the vice presidential nominee, and her great-niece is making the rounds online. In the brief..
WorldNews

Joe Biden urges calm: 'In America, the vote is sacred' – video

 Joe Biden issued a very short statement on the current state of play in the presidential race, emphasizing that election officials must count every valid vote..
WorldNews
Indian village with Kamala Harris links shows its support for US vice president hopeful [Video]

Indian village with Kamala Harris links shows its support for US vice president hopeful

Harris has rarely delved into her Indian heritage, but that has not stopped Indians from claiming her as their own.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40Published

Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads count

 THULASENDRAPURAM, India: Villagers in the Indian ancestral home of Kamala Harris painted slogans on roads wishing her victory on Thursday, as Joe Biden, her..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi Would Become President Should Election Remain Uncertified By Deadline, Law Prof Says [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Would Become President Should Election Remain Uncertified By Deadline, Law Prof Says

As President Donald Trump's team launch a barrage of legal challenges against how ballots are being counted in a number of states, some wonder if Trump will remain in the White House as President..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published