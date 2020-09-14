Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Depp Out Of 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Depp Out Of 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Depp Out Of 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

CNN is reporting that Johnny Depp is stepping down from the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.

On Friday, Warner Brothers announced Depp will no longer play the villainous dark wizard at the center of the action in the "Harry Potter" prequels.

In a statement Depp said he complied with Warner's request to resign from the project.

Depp earlier this week lost a libel suit against the publisher of Britain's The Sun newspaper over the publication's claims that he was an abusive husband.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp Forced to Exit Fantastic Beasts 3 After Losing Libel Case

Johnny Depp has been forced to walk away from the upcoming third Fantastic Beasts film after losing...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesPinkNews



Related videos from verified sources

Eddie Redmayne confirms filming of Fantastic Beasts 3 has resumed [Video]

Eddie Redmayne confirms filming of Fantastic Beasts 3 has resumed

Eddie Redmayne has confirmed they've started working on the third 'Fantastic Beasts' movie again for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Johnny Depp's defamation trial delayed due to Covid-19 [Video]

Johnny Depp's defamation trial delayed due to Covid-19

Johnny Depp's $50 million dollar libel battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard has been pushed back again.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published