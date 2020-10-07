Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:06s - Published
SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder

SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06.

Addressing the post match press conference, all-rounder of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Holder spoke about qualifier 2 with Delhi Capital.

Holder said, "Our coach has given us encouragement to perform our roles for the team.

We don't play names and we just see what the conditions will present." "We display cricket on a particular day," he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad, India

IPL Eliminator: 'Morale is good, used our skills and brains', says SRH's Holder after victory [Video]

IPL Eliminator: 'Morale is good, used our skills and brains', says SRH's Holder after victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press conference, all-rounder of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Holder said, "Morale in the camp is very good at the moment and we have picked at the right stage in the tournament." We have done really well and I think with one more big effort we will be in the final, he added. "For me it is all about execution once we have solid plans we just go and attack. We have used our skills and brains," holder further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
IPL Eliminator: RCB coach praises SRH for taking early wickets [Video]

IPL Eliminator: RCB coach praises SRH for taking early wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press conference, RCB head coach Simon Katich spoke about today's defeat against SRH. Katich said, "Credit to the Sunrisers Hyderabad today as they squeezed it beautifully by taking early wickets. Scoring 130 runs was disappointing and SRH thoroughly deserves to go through." "Devdutt Padikkal was magnificent at top of the order in the tournament. Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj also did great job for us," head coach added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:57Published

Jason Holder West Indian cricketer


Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore based franchisee of the Indian Premier League


Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates


Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India


Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Cricket ground in the United Arab Emirates


Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Delhi based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL Qualifier 1: 'Boult hasn't disappointed any of us', says Rohit Sharma [Video]

IPL Qualifier 1: 'Boult hasn't disappointed any of us', says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "Guys like Krunal, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are allowed to take their time as they have been in terrific form." "Trent Boult has not disappointed any of us and he just came out and backed his skills," Rohit added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:39Published
Qualifier 1: 'Played perfectly', says Rohit Sharma as MI enter final [Video]

Qualifier 1: 'Played perfectly', says Rohit Sharma as MI enter final

Mumbai Indians (MI) won by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier match of IPL-2020 on November 05. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "They (Delhi Capitals) are a very good side, they have done really well through the tournament. Our bowling unit was terrific throughout the tournament. It was good to see the overall performance of the team, the way we played today was absolutely perfect." "Suryakumar Yadav is positive and clear in his thought process as to how he wants to bat," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:49Published

Related videos from verified sources

Welcome Home with Rachel Holder: Veterans Pressure Washing [Video]

Welcome Home with Rachel Holder: Veterans Pressure Washing

Jason Ayers, owner of Veterans Pressure Washing joins Rachel Holder in studio.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 05:27Published