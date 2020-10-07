SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06.

Addressing the post match press conference, all-rounder of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Holder spoke about qualifier 2 with Delhi Capital.

Holder said, "Our coach has given us encouragement to perform our roles for the team.

We don't play names and we just see what the conditions will present." "We display cricket on a particular day," he added.