SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press conference, all-rounder of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Holder said, "Morale in the camp is very good at the moment and we have picked at the right stage in the tournament." We have done really well and I think with one more big effort we will be in the final, he added. "For me it is all about execution once we have solid plans we just go and attack. We have used our skills and brains," holder further stated.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press conference, RCB head coach Simon Katich spoke about today's defeat against SRH. Katich said, "Credit to the Sunrisers Hyderabad today as they squeezed it beautifully by taking early wickets. Scoring 130 runs was disappointing and SRH thoroughly deserves to go through." "Devdutt Padikkal was magnificent at top of the order in the tournament. Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj also did great job for us," head coach added.
Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "Guys like Krunal, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are allowed to take their time as they have been in terrific form." "Trent Boult has not disappointed any of us and he just came out and backed his skills," Rohit added.
Mumbai Indians (MI) won by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier match of IPL-2020 on November 05. Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma said, "They (Delhi Capitals) are a very good side, they have done really well through the tournament. Our bowling unit was terrific throughout the tournament. It was good to see the overall performance of the team, the way we played today was absolutely perfect." "Suryakumar Yadav is positive and clear in his thought process as to how he wants to bat," he added.