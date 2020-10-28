Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Says She Wishes Clare Crawley 'Warned' Her About Certain Guys
Tayshia Adams was brought in to take over as Bachelorette on Thursday after Clare Crawley got engaged to suitor Dale Moss
Clare Crawley Is 'Really Down' About Reaction To 'Bachelorette' SeasonOn Thursday's episode of "The Bachelorette", we're exiting the rumour mill and entering La Quinta Resort with new lead Tayshia Adams. However, Clare Crawley's close friend and former "Bachelorette",..
Chris Harrison Says He 'Can't Promise' a Men Tell All Special on This Season of The Bachelorette"I can't promise anything, but we are desperately trying to pull something together," the Bachelor franchise host said
Bachelorette Exec Reveals the Moment They Realized Clare Crawley Had to Be ReplacedTayshia Adams was brought in to replace Clare Crawley after she fell hard early on for one of her contestants, Dale Moss