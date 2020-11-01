Haryana govt announces ban on firecrackers across state this Diwali
Haryana govt announces ban on firecrackers across state this Diwali
Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on November 06, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the state government has decided to ban sale and bursting of fire crackers.
He said, "Earlier, we had decided to ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers in National Capital Region (NCR) and Panchkula area." "But now we have decided to ban it across the state, notice will be issued tomorrow," Haryana CM added.
The CM also spoke on 'Love Jihad'.
He said, "In the next cabinet meeting, this proposal will be presented.
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said incidents of ‘love jihad’ have compelled to make laws against it. The speaker was referring to the recent killing of a 21-year-old woman in Ballabhgarh. Gupta said, “small and innocent girls are exploited and converted in the name of marriage.” The Father of the victim said his ‘daughter would have been alive if there were laws against love jihad’. A 21-year-old girl was killed in Ballabhgarh recently where the victim was shot dead outside her college. Earlier, Haryana Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made similar remarks over making laws against love jihad. The chief minister said there were suggestions of a love jihad angle in the Ballabhgarh case. Watch the video for more details.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar commented on the recent murder of a 21-year-old college student in Ballabhgarh. The CM said that a 'love jihad' angle was being suggested in the crime. Three accused have been arrested by police so far. The woman was shot dead outside her college on October 26, allegedly by a man insisting for marriage. Khattar said that both the Central and state governments were considering a law on 'love jihad'. The term was coined by some Hindutva groups alleging a conspiracy to convert Hindu women. Khattar's comments came a day after similar remarks by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath. Watch the full video for more.
Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has apprehended absconding builder Brij Bhushan Gupta from Panchkula, Haryana who is accused of cheating flat buyers. The accused was absconding and deliberately evading his arrest. More than 20 people had filed complaints that they were allured to invest in the residential township project in Greater Noida by Primrose Infratech Pvt Ltd. without having the requisite approvals in place. The gullible victims were induced by making false promise of handing over the possession of developed flats, having world class amenities, within the period of 36 months. A total of Rs 103 crore were collected against the sale of 438 flats. After preliminary enquiry, a case was registered against the M/s Primrose InfratechPvt. Ltd and M/s Realcraft Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. and their directors. The accused directors diverted the money collected from the buyers, which was meant for construction of the project, for creating personal assets, living luxury life and extending benefits in the form of loans and advances to related entities. Accused Brij Bhushan Gupta was absconding and was frequently shifting hideouts. The police teams kept track over his movements and raids were conducted at several places in Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh and finally the police team succeeded in apprehending him from Panchkula, Haryana.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yogeshwar Dutt has lost the by-poll to Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana's Sonipat district. He was defeated by Congress's Indu Raj Narwal. The Olympic wrestler had joined BJP in September 2019. Speaking about his loss, Yogeshwar Dutt said, "I must be lacking something due to which I could not meet people's expectations. I can't say the reason, this is people's mandate." "I had worked hard, I will work hard. I have congratulated the winning candidate," he added.
If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground then what is EVM for them, said Congress leader Udit Raj on November 10 on early trends of Bihar elections results. "EVMs should go even if Congress wins. If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground, then what is EVM in front of them? During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through Bluetooth. I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar," said Raj on Bihar elections results.
At the age of 12, when most of the children think about video games and other fun related stuff, a young student from Chandigarh has written a 238-page novel. Meet Jaiveer Singh Katial who took two year of time to write the adventure book called 'The Double Force And The Fallen Kingdom'. During COVID-19 lockdown, he finalised his book and with the help his of parents. "I am planning to write more books. My parents felt proud when I showed the book," Katial said to ANI. The book 'The Double Force And The Fallen Kingdom', published by Notionpress.com, is a story about twin brothers John and Jeremy.
An artist in Haryana'a Panchkula made unique eco-friendly crackers for this Diwali. She made seed bombs which will grow into plants. Tanika Bansal made these crackers to spread awareness among people regarding nature. Tanika loves trees and thought of making these unique seed bombs will convert into plants. She used different kind of seeds like flower seeds, vegetable seeds which can be planted like normal seeds. Tanika also put seeds into earthen lamps so people have to put it into the soil and it will grow into plant.
