Hasenhuttl: Amazing team performance Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:38s - Published 2 minutes ago Hasenhuttl: Amazing team performance Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says that his side were almost perfect after they beat Newcastle 2-0 to temporarily go top of the Premier League. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rodgers: I thought we were amazing



Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says that it was a really good team performance and that despite having lots of first-team players injured he thought his side were 'amazing' in their.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 05:37 Published 4 days ago