Watch: 1st phase of maritime exercise Malabar culminates

The second phase of 'Exercise Malabar 2020' is underway at Western Indian Ocean. The Navies of India, US, Australia and Japan are participating in the drill. The exercise began on November 17 and will continue till November 20. The 24th edition of Exercise Malabar showed participants their commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order.
INS Deepak conducts replenishment tasks during the Malabar Naval Exercise on Wednesday. The second phase of the Malabar Naval Exercise is underway in the Western Indian Ocean. Navies of India, the US, Japan, and Australia are participating in the 2020 edition of the exercise. Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya was seen during the first day of the second phase. USS Nimitz was also seen on Tuesday along with INS Vikramaditya. Watch the full video for more details.
The second phase of the Malabar exercise began on Tuesday in the Northern Arabian Sea with the participation of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, US, Australian and Japanese warships carrying out 'Malabar-2020' wargames. The Australian Navy is taking part with its warship HMAS Ballarat and Japan with destroyer JS Murasame. The second phase of the Malabar exercise will be conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea till November 20. Watch the full video for more details.
Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawala joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and spoke on India’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking on the side-effects of the Oxford Covid vaccine, he said that he had concerns about safety as well initially but found that only mild symptoms like fever, headache & weakness were noticed. He added that those symptoms also went away when they were treated with paracetamol. Watch the full video for all the details.
Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, participated in the inaugural session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and the development of vaccines with R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times. Dr Guleria said that because of Covid fatigue, we’re seeing a lot of people not following general precautions. He said it would be very sad for someone to lose an individual now, when the vaccine is just around the corner. Watch the full video for more.
High tempo of fighter flying operations from the deck of aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and USS Nimitz carrying out 'Malabar-2020' war games. MiG 29K's of Indian Navy and F-18 of US Navy were flew..