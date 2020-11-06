Global  
 

Watch: 1st phase of maritime exercise Malabar culminates

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Phase I of 24th multinational maritime exercise Malabar culminated on November 6.

The exercise, which started on Nov 3, was restricted to sea phase and conducted in 'zero contact' format considering COVID-19.

Navies of India, US, Japan and Australia participated in the exercise.


Watch: Indian Navy's show of strength in 'Malabar Exercise 2020' [Video]

Watch: Indian Navy's show of strength in 'Malabar Exercise 2020'

The second phase of 'Exercise Malabar 2020' is underway at Western Indian Ocean. The Navies of India, US, Australia and Japan are participating in the drill. The exercise began on November 17 and will continue till November 20. The 24th edition of Exercise Malabar showed participants their commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
Watch: INS Deepak conducts replenishment task during Malabar Naval Exercise [Video]

Watch: INS Deepak conducts replenishment task during Malabar Naval Exercise

INS Deepak conducts replenishment tasks during the Malabar Naval Exercise on Wednesday. The second phase of the Malabar Naval Exercise is underway in the Western Indian Ocean. Navies of India, the US, Japan, and Australia are participating in the 2020 edition of the exercise. Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya was seen during the first day of the second phase. USS Nimitz was also seen on Tuesday along with INS Vikramaditya. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:04Published
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase [Video]

Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase

The second phase of the Malabar exercise began on Tuesday in the Northern Arabian Sea with the participation of Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz along with other Indian, US, Australian and Japanese warships carrying out 'Malabar-2020' wargames. The Australian Navy is taking part with its warship HMAS Ballarat and Japan with destroyer JS Murasame. The second phase of the Malabar exercise will be conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea till November 20. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:52Published

Watch: Fighter flying operations from aircraft carriers at 'Malabar-2020' [Video]

Watch: Fighter flying operations from aircraft carriers at 'Malabar-2020'

High tempo of fighter flying operations from the deck of aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and USS Nimitz carrying out 'Malabar-2020' war games. MiG 29K's of Indian Navy and F-18 of US Navy were flew..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Watch: INS Deepak conducts replenishment task during Malabar exercise phase-2 [Video]

Watch: INS Deepak conducts replenishment task during Malabar exercise phase-2

INS Deepak Fleet Tanker conducted replenishment task during Phase-II of naval exercise 'Malabar 2020' in Western Indian Ocean region. Second phase of Malabar 2020 Exercise kicked off on November 17...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: India, US, Japan and Australia come together for Malabar 2020 Naval Exercise [Video]

Watch: India, US, Japan and Australia come together for Malabar 2020 Naval Exercise

Phase 1 of the 24th edition of Naval Exercise Malabar 2020 is underway in the Bay of Bengal. Indian Navy, United States Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defence Force, and Royal Australian Navy are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published