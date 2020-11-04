Kamala Harris dances with the kids, Video goes viral: watch the video | Oneindia News

Global  
 

A video shared by Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter shows US Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris dancing with small girls.

Priyanka wrote in the Caption, 'This.

It took 243 years to break the glass ceiling.

Daughter of immigrants.

A tough American woman.

More power to you!

You deserve every moment of this joyful dance!

A very happy moment for women fighting for their place under the sun @KamalaHarris' #KamalaHarris #USElections2020 #KamalaDances


