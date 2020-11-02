Kamala Harris Makes History
Kamala Harris has become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.
'You Could Be President,' Kamala Harris Tell Her Great-Niece In Social VideoIn a short exchange posted on social media by Sen. Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, the senator told Meena’s 4-year-old daughter, Amara Ajagu, “You could be president.”
