Many New Yorkers took to the streets Saturday morning after Joe Biden was announced as president-elect and those celebrations continued into the night; CBS2's Cory James reports.

New York City erupted Saturday in deafening noise moments after the announcement that Democrat Joe...

Large crowds gathered in New York's Time Square in riotous celebrations as Democrat Joe Biden...

The only thing missing from the streets of New York Friday night was Martha Reeves and the Vandellas...