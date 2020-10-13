Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:11s - Published
‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

Citizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark.

An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month, according to reports.

Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor Aditi Prasad speaks with Dr. Gagandeep Kang about the possible distribution strategy of the Covid-19 vaccine that the Indian government could be adopting.

Dr. Kang said, “The WHO has been preparing a prioritization framework to decide who gets allocated the vaccine first.

The COVAX facility has articulated a strategy where health care workers would get the vaccine first because they are putting themselves at greater risk.” Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gagandeep Kang Indian medical researcher

Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine; Dr Gagandeep Kang explains [Video]

Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine; Dr Gagandeep Kang explains

The world is eagerly waiting for a Covid-19 vaccine, which is being seen as the only way to tame the spread of the virus. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, a renowned medical scientist, spoke to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad on the issue of vaccine development and explained why India do not need to worry about access to vaccine. She added that India will be on the radar if bulk of vaccines need to be delivered to the world. Dr. Kang also spoke on what is that most unpredictable thing about the deadly coronavirus. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:45Published
Watch: Top medical scientist answers all your Covid-19 vaccine questions [Video]

Watch: Top medical scientist answers all your Covid-19 vaccine questions

The world is eagerly waiting for a Covid vaccine, which is being seen as the only way to tame the spread of the virus. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, a renowned medical scientist, spoke to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad on the issue of vaccine development and said that interim results from a few vaccines can be expected this year. ‘Getting interim result means that the vaccine is working reasonably well and does not mean that the trials will stop. Positive results on interim analysis will allow the vaccine companies to approach their regulators & ask for permission to use these more widely,’ Dr. Kang said. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:51Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Victoria reunited as Melbourne's 'ring of steel', travel restrictions eased from midnight

 Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
SBS

Victoria reunited as travel limits lifted, restrictions eased, after nine days of zero cases

 Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
SBS

Victoria reunited as travel limits lifted

 Premier Daniel Andrews will allow Melburnians to travel to regional Victoria after the state went nine days without a new case of COVID-19.
SBS

Hindustan Times Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper


The Who The Who English rock band

Herd immunity 'not an option' warns WHO as cases continue to spike [Video]

Herd immunity 'not an option' warns WHO as cases continue to spike

The WHO Director-General addressed the idea of allowing coronavirus to spread through populations to achieve herd immunity, calling it "scientifically and ethically problematic"

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:58Published

Related videos from verified sources

'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise [Video]

'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise

The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing criticism from its political opponents over a promise made in its election manifesto for Bihar. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said BJP's promise of free Covid vaccines..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:59Published
Bihar Polls 2020: BJP announces free vaccine for all in Bihar, faces heat | Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls 2020: BJP announces free vaccine for all in Bihar, faces heat | Oneindia News

The BJP's free coronavirus vaccination for all promise in Bihar ahead of next week's election has become hugely controversial with the ruling party fending off allegations of an attempt to use the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published
Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine [Video]

Bihar election manifestos 2020: BJP Vs RJD on jobs promise, free covid vaccine

After RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in the state in the very first cabinet meet, now BJP has launched a counter. The BJP in its manifesto has promised to provide 19 lakh..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 19:51Published