‘Covid vaccine should be free’: Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

Citizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark.

An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month, according to reports.

Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor Aditi Prasad speaks with Dr. Gagandeep Kang about the possible distribution strategy of the Covid-19 vaccine that the Indian government could be adopting.

Dr. Kang said, “The WHO has been preparing a prioritization framework to decide who gets allocated the vaccine first.

The COVAX facility has articulated a strategy where health care workers would get the vaccine first because they are putting themselves at greater risk.” Watch the full video for more details.