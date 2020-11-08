Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to the women

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Vice-president elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to the women

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to the women

Ms Harris said she was thinking of her mother and “the generations of women,black women, Asian, white, Latina, native American women who throughout ournation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight”.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President-elect of the United States; United States Senator

Ancestral village of Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu celebrates her victory [Video]

Ancestral village of Kamala Harris in Tamil Nadu celebrates her victory

Residents of Thulasendrapuram, ancestral village of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made 'rangoli' to congratulate her on the victory. Rangoli read "Congratulations Kamala Harris pride of our nation". Kamala Harris has made history by becoming America's first woman Vice President elect.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

US election: Biden, Harris commended for victory speeches

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have spoken for the first time since the news broke about their victory.The pair took the stage..
New Zealand Herald
Most grateful to my mother: Kamala Harris [Video]

Most grateful to my mother: Kamala Harris

In the first address, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris expressed gratefulness towards her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris for her victory. "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible. I am thinking about her and generations of women, black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight," said Harris.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Kamala Harris will be US President in 2024, says her uncle G Balachandran

 US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' uncle G Balachandran has said that 2024 US elections can see her becoming the President.
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Read Kamala Harris’ VP Acceptance Speech: Full Transcript

In her remarks Saturday night, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris acknowledged “all the women who...
NYTimes.com - Published

Harris: Voters 'ushered in a new day for America'

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris is paying tribute to Black women who "so often prove they are the...
USATODAY.com - Published

US election: Biden, Harris commended for victory speeches

US election: Biden, Harris commended for victory speeches President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have spoken for the first time since...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Business Insider



Related videos from verified sources

New Yorkers React As Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Makes History [Video]

New Yorkers React As Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Makes History

Women in New York are reacting to not just Joe Biden's projected win, but Kamala Harris' win as the nation's first female vice president; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:28Published
'We've Been Waiting For This': Women Rejoice As Kamala Harris Becomes First Female VP-Elect [Video]

'We've Been Waiting For This': Women Rejoice As Kamala Harris Becomes First Female VP-Elect

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Boston waving Biden-Harris and American flags. But for women, this celebration means so much more. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:13Published
Residents Believe Work Just Starting With Biden Projected To Become Next President [Video]

Residents Believe Work Just Starting With Biden Projected To Become Next President

Residents in Dallas are celebrating Joe Biden's projected victory but believe the work is just beginning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:46Published