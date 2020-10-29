Global  
 

Asia cautiously welcomes new U.S. president

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Asia cautiously welcomes new U.S. president

Asia cautiously welcomes new U.S. president

People across Asian cautiously welcomed on Sunday (November 8) news that former U.S. vice president Joe Biden had won the presidential election after days of nail-biting suspense as votes were counted.


