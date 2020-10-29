Asia cautiously welcomes new U.S. president

Sunburn fest amid COVID-19: 'Necessary to have stringent SOPs', informs Goa Health Minister



Addressing a press conference in Panaji on November 06, Goa Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane spoke on Sunburn festival. He said, "Anything can be organised as long as there are stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place." "These SOPs are managed by respective collectors and properly monitored. It is necessary to have stringent SOPs," Sunburn is India's premier electronic music festival which hosts Asia's largest 3-day festival. Festival began in 2007 and aimed to make it bigger and better in the coming time.

